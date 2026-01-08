GovernorTim Walz Says It’s 1863 Again, We Are At War

Governor Tim Walz is threatening to bring in the National Guard to go up against federal law enforcement. Rep. Mary Miller responded and said, “A sitting governor threatening to deploy the National Guard against federal law enforcement is an open act of defiance. The Insurrection Act exists for moments exactly like this.”

If no one will arrest him, at least we have a criminal referral on him. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna referred him.

“I am writing to formally refer Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation and prosecution for violations of 18 U.S.C. § 371 and 18 U.S.C. § 2, which govern conspiracy to defraud the United States and aiding and abetting federal offenses,” Luna wrote in the referral.

It was addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, where referrals go to die. She may have too much to do, considering all the back cases she inherited from Merrick Garland, but some things need immediate attention, and this one does.

Walz Knew

Walz knew about the Somali fraud, but silenced the whistleblowers who tried to address it.

THERE IT IS 🚨 Official hearing in Minnesota reveals Tim Walz BLOCKED INVESTIGATIONS into “high priority” fraud cases – He SHUT DOWN criminal investigations

– No new criminal investigations allowed

– They changed the name from “calling it fraud to calling it over billing”

– They… pic.twitter.com/8omnsLyUNb — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 8, 2026

He’s trying to turn his entire state against the federal government. He is angry that his corrupt state can’t be involved in the investigation.

BREAKING: Tim Walz is FUMING after his “BCA” organization was rightfully DENIED access to the investigation into what happened yesterday. Tim Walz and his cronies have NO PLACE in any part of this investigation. They would IMMEDIATELY compromise the truth in pursuit of a… pic.twitter.com/lo5yd2N7Mb — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 8, 2026

Inciting the Crazies

Gov. Walz discussed the self-defense shooting of Renee Good and falsely claimed he hasn’t used inflammatory language on this. Before he was finished, he said Kristi Noem was judge, jury, and executioner. Then he said it’s difficult to believe an investigation will be fair because of her.

It’s amazing how he gets away with these lies and incitements. It’s fodder for his militarized residents.

Declaring War, Not Inflammatory At all

Walz, Today: I’ve not used inflammatory terms! Walz, Yesterday: Declares Minnesota is at war with the federal government. Does he do anything but lie pic.twitter.com/PACwdWEHfm — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2026

He claims he is not using inflammatory language, but he said we are at war. He thinks this is a Civil war.

He wants to make it one, so he stays out of prison. The man has lost his mind.