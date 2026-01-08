U-Haul Study It’s Not Just Billionaires Fleeing Unaffordable California

Democrats are running on improving affordability, but they are the party that makes everything unaffordable in most states. An example of that can be seen in California, a high-tax, high-regulation state that oppresses its residents.

U-Haul data is in on California, and it suggests that it’s not only billionaires planning to move out. It’s also the regular people who are leaving. Houses in California cost 57.8% more than the national average.

U-Haul data shows California leads the nation in net out-migration for six consecutive years, with Arizona, Nevada, and Texas attracting the most residents.

Democrats in California are so far left that they’ve ruined paradise. However, it’s paradise, and it still attracts people.

Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois also rank among the bottom five on the list.

U-Haul said broadly that the hotly debated issue of blue-to-red state migration, which became more pronounced after the pandemic of 2020, continues to be a discernible trend.

Hans Johnson, senior fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California, said that housing affordability appears to be one of the main reasons people are leaving.

Even with all the people they’ve taken in illegally, California’s population only grew by a marginal 0.05% in 2025.

The U Haul study across all 50 states found that seven of the 10 top growth states where people move to have Republican governors, and nine of the states with the biggest net outflows had Democrat governors. Texas, Florida, and North Carolina were the top three growth states for U-Haul customers, with Dallas, Houston, and Austin in the top spots.