Graham Laughs About Russians Dying – Best Money Ever Spent

Yesterday US Senator Lindsay Graham flew to Ukraine to assure President Zelensky that the US is still committed to him during the debt ceiling crisis.

After speaking to Zelensky, he stated the US needs to send more weapons, and there can be no backing off.

He did this on Memorial Day weekend. Graham should be honoring our vets, not laughing about soldiers dying thousands of miles away. Death is so final. It’s not a laughing matter. Ukrainians are dying. All this death and destruction, and he finds humor in that.

We are being invaded, and none of these fools care. We put the invaders in fancy hotels, giving them anything they ask for while pouring billions into Ukraine to preserve their borders.

It’s utter madness.

Graham laughed as he applauded spending US money to kill Russians. “The Russians are dying… it’s the best money we’ve ever spent.”

That reminds me of Hillary laughing after Khaddafi was tortured and killed. It’s not right. Think of the mothers, fathers, wives, and children who are suffering over the loss of their loved one who feels he’s fighting for his country.

Graham’s laughing in the clip about killing people in a war that never should have happened. These people are sick and have way too much power.

The South Carolina senator needs to fight on the front lines if he’s so committed.

F-16s won’t save Ukraine.

If you’re going to fuel a proxy war and block diplomacy, I’d much rather you be honest about it. So Graham’s glee at spending US money to kill Russians is a refreshing corrective to “progressive” Democrats who pretend that they care about defending Ukraine/”democracy”: https://t.co/mkGLJ3as12 — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 28, 2023

He’s pushing Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO, which Russia will see as an existential threat. He’s looking for World War III.

You can’t believe a thing this guy says.

What about EVICTING 30mil “invaders” from America?!! LG is a WEAK & WHINING Senator who has ZERO business speaking for me & people like me! https://t.co/zVqq0uc95L — SoCal☘️ Gal (@SoCalEdgyGal) May 28, 2023

