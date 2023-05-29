Hanoi Jane: All White Men Are Racists And Cause Climate Change

Jane Fonda, who earned the nickname ‘Hanoi Jane’ for betraying her country, wants to imprison white men for causing climate change.

Jane Fonda blamed men – and racism – for climate change. She was conversing at this year’s Cannes Film Festival at the time, arguing that without the patriarchy, the crisis allegedly of epic proportions would cease to exist.

“This is serious,” she said Saturday. “We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels, and unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest — Global South, people on islands, poor people of color. It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men [behind this].”

She wants to arrest white men. Maybe there’s still time to imprison her for being a traitor.

“There’d be no climate crisis if it wasn’t for racism.” —Jane Fonda pic.twitter.com/FSmBsxdMii — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) May 28, 2023

The Traitor Who Got Away

Hanoi Jane went to North Vietnam during the war and sat on a gun used to kill US soldiers. She was accused of firing the gun at US planes while there.

After years of sticking by her actions, Jane Fonda said she was “thoughtless” for sitting on a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun while we were at war. This was a gun they were using to shoot down U.S. airmen.

No, Jane, thoughtless is when you let a door slam in someone’s face or forget to say thank you.

This admission came out as she was discussing her Vietnam days on an HBO documentary, “Jane Fonda in Five Acts.” She was dubbed ‘Hanoi Jane’ after the gun incident and the name still sticks.

Fonda is an avowed communist like the rest of her family, and she still hates America. After three marriages to rich, white men, she hates them too. She’s too dumb to realize she’s a racist.

