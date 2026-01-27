Gramnesty Calls for “Rational Immigration Reform”

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday backed President Donald Trump’s call for Congress to pass legislation banning “sanctuary city policies,” claiming it will lead to “rational immigration reform.”

I question some of President Trump’s actions lately and wonder if he isn’t following Lindsey Graham’s advice. Hopefully not. Graham is always wrong about everything. His record rivals Joe Biden’s.

Graham wrote the following about cooperation with Minnesota officials. Maybe it was his idea. The Minnesota politicians won’t follow through.

And what does Graham, Mr. Amnesty, mean by this: As for my part, I will champion a legislative effort to end sanctuary city policies forever, which could lead to rational immigration reform.

Did Gramnesty make a deal with Trump: sanctuary city law in exchange for amnesty? That would be the end of us.

Graham always pushes for amnesty and a path to citizenship for everyone who comes in illegally, when he’s not pushing for wars all over the globe.

This is his comment on X:

Wow. Home run solution, Mr. President, to the chaos facing our country from sanctuary city policies. You and your team have come up with a remedy that Democrats should accept and America needs.

It consists of two parts: Reasonable cooperation between the federal government and sanctuary cities and states to ensure we have control over violent, convicted felons facing deportation — and others who present a public safety risk. Ninety percent of Americans support this, and cities and states should do that for public safety. As to non-violent offenders, they will go into an orderly process of immigration disposition. Second and equally important: Your commitment, Mr. President, to ending sanctuary city policies forever is welcome news to me. In my view, sanctuary cities incentivize massive fraud like we have seen in Minnesota.

They continue to be a magnet for illegal immigration because if you get to one of these sanctuary cities, you wrongfully stay in America. Finally, sanctuary city policies lead to chaos because states and local governments ignore federal laws that have been on the books for decades.

As for my part, I will champion a legislative effort to end sanctuary city policies forever, which could lead to rational immigration reform. I hope Democrats will see the wisdom of this, and the Senate will come together to end sanctuary city policies that are net losers for the country.

To my Democratic colleagues, I know you may not like President Trump, but you have to love the country. I have done things with Democrats on numerous occasions that were not popular with my base but were good for the country. I ask that you do the same now.

Emphasis added.

We don’t need immigration reform. We need these politicians to follow the law and to get rid of all these H1B visas.