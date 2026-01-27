Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Communist Mayor Mamdani Calls for the Abolition of ICE

Communist Mayor Mamdani Calls for the Abolition of ICE

M Dowling
The anti-law enforcement pinko mayor of New York City is calling for the abolition of ICE.

The mayor, who doesn’t consider himself American but rather a Ugandan/Indian, claims ICE is murdering people. In truth, Renee Good rammed an ICE agent because she was trained by radicals to put herself in harm’s way and because her wife told her, “Drive, Baby, Drive” with an agent standing in front of her car.

We don’t know the details of Alex Pretti’s death, but he was doing things he shouldn’t have been doing. Again, he was radicalized by the left.

The radical left Democrats are responsible for their deaths if anyone.

Criminal illegal aliens are taken from the lives they assumed illegally for good reason, despite the shallow Mr. Mamdani’s take.

Mamdani is a dangerous communist set on destroying this country. He is a useless empty suit who needs to be abolished as mayor.

After hurting ICE, he will continue to defund the NYPD. He has begun by taking away their overtime.

