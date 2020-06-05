Great economic news, watch the press conference

There is a big improvement in job numbers and unemployment is down. Oil has been saved and the President credited Russia and Saudi Arabia for helping the oil industry. The unemployment got to 13.3% and that was not supposed to happen. There was supposed to be a loss of jobs.

Even Chris Wallace said it shows the resilience of the economy and the President.

Those who were temporarily laid off are starting to come back to work — 2.5 million of them so far. About 79% of small businesses have reopened and we will see more progress next month as a result.

PPP has saved about 50 million jobs.

This was not a typical loss of jobs and Larry Kudlow believes this growth will continue because of that.

There will be incentives for restaurants and the entertainment industry.

Watch:

Watch Trump on economic recovery: “This is better than a ‘V’… this is a rocketship!” pic.twitter.com/Mv2CTZTdzk — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) June 5, 2020