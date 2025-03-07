Great Look for Rep. Omar As Daughter Attends Pro-Hamas Rally

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi attended the Barnard College library takeover on behalf of Hamas. The takeover was violent as NYPD officers were assaulted while students waved images of terrorists Sinwar and Nasrallah.

Most ‘protesters’ were wealthy, privileged youths.

THE BARNARD CIRCUS

The New York Police Department made ten arrests on Wednesday in connection with the violent anti-Israel pro-Hamas protest at Barnard College. They were charged with obstructing governmental administration, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

The protesters stayed inside the Milstein Center for almost four hours before police officers arrived at the scene and started detaining students with zip ties. Less than an hour earlier, protesters were told to leave the building due to a bomb threat. According to video footage, many decided to stay because they thought it was a joke.

They wouldn’t let staff leave!

They were allegedly ‘protesting’ the expulsion of three students.

The first two who were expelled disrupted a class about the history of the Jewish state by handing out Hamas propaganda at the start of the spring semester. The episode was caught on camera. The third was expelled for their involvement in Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall occupation last spring.

Columbia, which is affiliated with Barnard, called the latest protest unacceptable. WOW, that’s the best they can do?


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments