Great Look for Rep. Omar As Daughter Attends Pro-Hamas Rally

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter Isra Hirsi attended the Barnard College library takeover on behalf of Hamas. The takeover was violent as NYPD officers were assaulted while students waved images of terrorists Sinwar and Nasrallah.

Most ‘protesters’ were wealthy, privileged youths.

The daughter of #MN05 Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) was front & center at the violent takeover of the Barnard College library. Isra Hirsi was part of a group of students who handed images of Sinwar & Nasrallah along with assaulting NYPD officers. pic.twitter.com/pGENCKr6ib — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) March 6, 2025

THE BARNARD CIRCUS

The New York Police Department made ten arrests on Wednesday in connection with the violent anti-Israel pro-Hamas protest at Barnard College. They were charged with obstructing governmental administration, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.

Masked pro-terror thugs took over the university library at Barnard pic.twitter.com/sEu7NNLbMI — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) March 5, 2025

The protesters stayed inside the Milstein Center for almost four hours before police officers arrived at the scene and started detaining students with zip ties. Less than an hour earlier, protesters were told to leave the building due to a bomb threat. According to video footage, many decided to stay because they thought it was a joke.

BREAKING: Barnard administrators have announced that there is a bomb threat to the library building. The protestors don’t believe them and are refusing to leave.pic.twitter.com/wpQ6HXgMy3 — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 5, 2025

They wouldn’t let staff leave!

They were allegedly ‘protesting’ the expulsion of three students.

The first two who were expelled disrupted a class about the history of the Jewish state by handing out Hamas propaganda at the start of the spring semester. The episode was caught on camera. The third was expelled for their involvement in Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall occupation last spring.

Columbia, which is affiliated with Barnard, called the latest protest unacceptable. WOW, that’s the best they can do?

BREAKING: A Barnard administrator attempts to ask the students to leave the library and they instead begin chanting and kick her out. Why is the university attempting to appease them? They’ve been there for over an hour. This is a national embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/7XokcRkWtc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 5, 2025

