The CDC is ‘monitoring’ a mystery outbreak in the Congo that has killed people within 24 hours of symptoms appearing. Was Prime Minister Trudeau exposed?

The tally rose to 1,318 illnesses in the mystery outbreak yesterday, up 20 percent or 222 cases on the same time last week — while up to 60 deaths have been reported.

People started to fall ill in early February, suffering from a fever, headache, chills, joint pain, and bleeding from the nose. A local report also suggested patients had experienced persistent crying.

The World Health Organization has dispatched a team of at least 80 health workers to the affected area to deliver emergency supplies and trace new infections. How not reassuring.

They are working on the assumption that the sicknesses may have been caused by chemical contamination of food or water, either intentionally or accidentally, or that they are due to malnutrition in the area.

WHO officials say the risk to the US and other countries is ‘low’, while the risk in the affected area of the DRC is considered to be ‘moderate’.

The CDC is yet to assess the risk of the outbreak to the US, and first revealed to ABC News that it was monitoring the outbreak.

Other Outbreaks in the Congo have been linked to malnutrition and severe malaria. If Biden were back in office, he’d first open the borders, look for a vaccine, and the CDC would fund gain-of-function.

