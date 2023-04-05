Great NC News! Dem Rep Tricia Cotham Turns Republican

Democratic lawmaker, State Representative Tricia Cotham, announced in a news conference on Wednesday morning that she was becoming a Republican. This give North Carolina Republicans supermajorities in both houses in the legislature.

Mrs. Cotham said she has been bullied by her fellow Democrats and had grown alienated from the party on issues like school choice, The NY Times reports.

“The modern-day Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me and to so many others throughout this state and this country,” she said in a brief speech. She said both she and her young children had been subjected to personal attacks by Democrats in the state and denounced what she called attempts to “control” her. “They have pushed me out,” she said.

Democrats are flipping mad. They love having supermajorities in states but can’t tolerate Republicans having it in even one state.

The Times reported that “her declaration infuriated fellow Democrats and sent shock waves through North Carolina.”

It sounds like they pushed their luck by bullying Mrs. Cotham. The Democrat party is unrecognizable. Hopefully, more will give them up.

Gov. Cooper had vetoed 75 Republican bills. He can’t do that any longer.

Rep. Cotham was a relable Democrat vote from 2007 to 2017, and talked about her abortion, standing up against pro-life Republicans.

In November, she ran on a platform of raising the minimum wage, protecting voting rights, and bolstering L.B.G.T.Q. rights.

Now Republicans can bypass Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, and create a glide path for their legislative agenda. Democrats have only themselves to blame.

Cotham laid out a list of issues she had with the Democratic Party, including bullying she says she experienced from other women within the House Democratic Party #ncpol — Mary Helen Jones (@MHJreports) April 5, 2023

Related