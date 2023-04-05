New Chicago Mayor Is Pro-Criminal Because of a “Racist System”

During his campaign, Chicago Mayor-Elect Johnson claimed he never said he wanted to defund the police. He said it on video, but he lied and got away with it. Not only did he want to defund the police, but he spoke on a panel, “We Don’t Call Police: A Town Hall on a Police-Free Future,” praising the agenda.

During his campaign, his competition Paul Vallas called out Lightfoot for permitting an “utter breakdown of law and order” on her watch and pledged to fully fund city police departments if elected.

Chicago voters chose the pro-criminal candidate.

1000 OFFICERS WILL LEAVE

John Cataranza, the police union’s president, had warned that up to 1,000 officers could leave the department if Johnson triumphed. That was in the period up to the election.

“If this guy gets in, we’re going to see an exodus like we’ve never seen before,” he told The New York Times last week. Newsweek has contacted Cataranza for comment via email.

“Many of those officers are only sticking around with the hope this department can be turned around,” the union wrote. “If we do not get Paul Vallas elected, there WILL be a major exodus from that group who will not work for a bigger anti-police mayor than the current one.”

The police department is “already down nearly two thousand officers,” the union added. “We cannot sustain a mass exodus of manpower. Our pension fund cannot handle that exodus either long-term.”

REMOVE BLACK FOLKS FROM POLICING

The Chicago Tribune reports that he wanted to remove black folks from state policing. Unfortunately, black folks are committing most of the crimes.

“And part of it is removing ourselves away from this, you know, state-sponsored policing,” he said, “but also the tools that have been placed against Black folks that have been used violently, whether it’s policing or administering standardized tests, or … around how white supremacy finds its way in every facet of our lives, that we have to fight and resist that.”

What tools? Is he talking about guns?

He will cut $150 million from the police department in a department that needs more police.

Johnson racked up $6600 in penalties and fines for not paying his water bill. He pulled the “racist system” card. He owed $400 in unpaid parking tickets. He’s a deadbeat.

Johnson also supported looting, probably only by black people, since he ran on the anti-white ticket.

LOOTING IS OKAY TOO

A WGN-TV asked Johnson if he were afraid businesses would leave Chicago. About looting, he said we’re “seeing frustration” in “communities isolated in poverty.”

He replied with some irritation that “These companies have insurance and assurance.” He thinks all black people are victims and have no responsibility for their own actions. Johnson is anti-white.

“You can’t take a certain level of urgency to protect capital and the wealthy and not have that same tenacity to provide relief for families that have been devastated through structural racism for generations.”

“We have to redirect dollars away from a failed racist system and move it into the hands of people who really are trying their very best to survive day-to-day.”

Chicago is so over.

Information Liberation has more.

