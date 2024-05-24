Great News from Trump’s Rally! CBS: “Looked A Lot Like America”

CBS News said that Trump’s rally in the South Bronx “looked a lot like America.” There were Asian, Black, and Hispanic voters. Trump’s campaign wants to capitalize on a movement away from Joe Biden. This rally was held in the South Bronx, a beaten-down minority area. They’ve suffered under Democrats, especially Biden. They aren’t looking for freebies. They want opportunity. Mr. Trump should hit Brooklyn and Queens next. Some areas would welcome him or at least listen. You should know that AOC’s organized rally at the other end of Crotona Park only had roughly 300 people.

REVIEWS ARE IN FROM THE BRONX RALLY: “This rally did look a lot like America” pic.twitter.com/ViS79hf5n3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 24, 2024

Even MSNBC admitted the truth.

MSNBC on President Trump’s rally in the Bronx: “A lot of the people … were first time voters” “Some had never been to a Trump event before” “Some had voted for Obama twice and voted for Biden — and are now saying they are going to vote for former President Trump” pic.twitter.com/VUtphcLGNh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 24, 2024

Even CNN admitted the rally was successful. The reporter found many people from the Bronx and more attendees than Democrats would like to see.

Even CNN is admitting President Trump’s rally in the Bronx was a massive success: “Certainly a bigger crowd than I think Democrats would like to see, particularly given this is one of the bluest counties in the entire country!” pic.twitter.com/XScfuQmnVa — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 24, 2024

Donald Trump said he is the president for all Americans. He talked about his work with Tim Scott, and that has been successful, not the garbage no-bail laws Democrats are pushing.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Our movement is a movement for ALL AMERICANS — opportunity and prosperity for ALL. pic.twitter.com/4tOImH23Ui — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 24, 2024

More from the People

"I'll go anywhere I have to to show that other Black people are changing — they're changing their mindset," says one NYC patriot. "Even my great-grandmother — 95-years-old, lifelong Democrat — is gonna vote for TRUMP this year." pic.twitter.com/eH4CJVbpRM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 24, 2024

President Trump’s message was no matter what race, religion, or gender you are — we’re ALL Americans and we’re ALL in this TOGETHER. @LynnePatton pic.twitter.com/Wz7dLEJ6SN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 24, 2024

The next time someone tries to tell you @realDonaldTrump hates disabled people, show them this. Thank you @TeamTrump @NYYRC! I thought it was secret service but they were great to me too! pic.twitter.com/ZybnDhSRnW — Push Past Paralysis (@MarissaMeleske) May 23, 2024

LIFELONG BRONX RESIDENT — “The entire atmosphere was ELECTRIFYING. There were people from all over the Bronx — Black, White, Hispanic. There were Asians, there were Jews, it was just a smorgasbord of, basically, patriots!” pic.twitter.com/AfMLYIkUh5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 24, 2024

President Trump Sheff G pic.twitter.com/25DGhCjAXK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 24, 2024

Voters in the Bronx have a message for @AOC… “Everybody’s here for TRUMP!” “I am a Democrat — and I belong here.” “She has done NOTHING for the Bronx.” pic.twitter.com/EJUBADvKpz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 24, 2024

By way of comparison, Democrat Hochul called them all clowns.

SHAMEFUL: Far Left Democrat Kathy Hochul calls her own constituents “clowns” for opposing her failed liberal agenda and embracing the ONLY presidential candidate who can #SaveAmerica! https://t.co/ZeIIyWiUmM — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 23, 2024

Full Rally

