Greenland or Bust But Will the Vikings Invade California?

A satirical petition calling on Denmark to “buy” California has surged past 200,000 signatures. It is in response to the Trump administration’s renewed calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

The campaign—hosted on Denmarkification.com—imagines a world where Denmark purchases America’s most populous state, rebrands it “New Denmark.” They even rename Disneyland as “Hans Christian Andersenland.”

We’re likely ready to give it to them at fire sale rates.

President Donald Trump has again issued a warning about Greenland’s strategic importance, saying the U.S. needs the island to counter Russian influence and asserting “now is the time” to act. European leaders harshly criticized him for his remarks.

The Europeans are sending troops for a military exercise, suggesting it’s to defend Greenland if necessary. So far, it looks like Germany sent 13, France sent 15, Norway sent 2, and Britain sent 1. Canada is considering sending some troops. Germany is also sending a Turboprop A400. Italy and Poland will not send troops, but warned the US against an invasion.

The U.S. has 150 troops in Greenland.

The EU would have been better off not engaging in this exercise to send a message.

They are upset that President Trump is adding 10% tariffs to European nations that join Denmark in fighting the takeover of Greenland.

I still don’t believe President Trump will invade Greenland. He wants a deal.

Raheem Kassam posted on X: It tickles me that after a decade of deriding Trump and his base, Europeans are now in SHOCK that MAGA isn’t interested in their whining about NATO or friendship anymore.

