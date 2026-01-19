What? DoJ Is Probing St. Paul Church Assault After All

The Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice (DOJ) is looking into possible violations stemming from a protest by anti-ICE demonstrators at a church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 18, according to officials.

Earlier, the DoJ warned Don Lemon that he is on notice for potentially violating the FACE Act.

Don Lemon live-streamed an aggressive action in the church in Saint Paul by radical leftists screaming and chanting about Renee Good. Leftists caused her death, but have turned the tables with media backing them up. The radicals barged into the church during a service to terrorize everyone.

The DoJ is considering an investigation into other related crimes as well, according to Harmeet Dhillon’s text on X. She suggests the FBI will also be involved in the investigation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi later said on X that she has been in communication with Dhillon regarding the protests at Cities Church and has ordered the DOJ to investigate.

Bondi also warned that anyone found in violation of federal law will face prosecution.

They could probably arrest Ms. Armstrong today. She was a ringleader who thinks she has the right to fire the pastor for supporting ICE.