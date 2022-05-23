Greenwald on Wallace: “Liar” with a “Soul Festering in Rot”

Glenn Greenwald laid waste to the “Typhoid Mary of Disinformation”, Nicolle Wallace, in a piece on substack in which he says she has a “soul festering in rot.” Journalist Greenwald characterized Wallace as among “[t]he most blatant and shameless liars from the first term of the Bush/Cheney” who have “enjoyed great success in media and journalism.”

He called Wallace and the Bush people “tawdry propagandists” who drove 9-11 into a “bottomless put of lies and destruction.”

Greenwald believes that the schemer understood the media’s love of Obama and as a result, she made the shift from conservative Republican to liberal. She wouldn’t even vote for McCain, allegedly due to her concerns about Palin.

She “joined NBC News. Quickly adapting to her new role as a Republican who vehemently despised Donald Trump — easily the most lucrative Trump-era archetype” and then “MSNBC bestowed her with her own afternoon cable show in 2017” where she currently remains making unhinged remarks.

SHE LIES, DISINFORMS, AND HAS A ROTTING SOUL

“But lurking beneath her perky smile, multi-million-dollar media contracts, gushing liberal fan base and a long list of media admirers is something extremely dark and pernicious,” Greenwald continued mercilessly, adding, “In a swamp of professional liars and sleaze merchants, Nicolle Wallace has distinguished herself easily as one of the most seamless and casual liars in the world of Washington politics and media.”

He was just getting started. “She thrived in the Bush/Cheney administration precisely because she was so adept at selling the White House’s deadly lies to liberal corporate media employees, dressing up those lies in a pleasing-to-liberals packaging.”

“She was the vintage conservative who liberals could love — a smiling sophisticate, someone willing to betray her GOP employers to impress liberal journalists, an amicable young woman touting degrees from the types of schools that impress coastal media elites,” he added.

Greenwald then explained how she’s been using these talents for disinformation in recent years. “Wallace has employed those personality traits in service of the most toxic and insidious of all tasks: a happy, relentless purveyor of official disinformation. When the CIA wants the American public contaminated with its lies and disinformation, Nicolle Wallace’s lips begin moving.”

The charges grew even more serious. “She has an unsurpassed ability to broadcast to audiences outright lies whispered to her by Deep State operatives — one after the next — without flinching or betraying the slightest sense of a conscience or moral compass,” he wrote.

“She lies like only a sociopath can: exuding charm and warmth yet utterly vacant on the inside, except for a soul festering in rot,” Greenwald added.

He does not like her, and she’s everything he describes.

Then he put up a trailer for his new documentary on the toxic, insidious, soul festering in rot Wallace. It’s quite good.

