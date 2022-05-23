Uh Oh, Radical Climate Scammer Becomes Australia’s Prime Minister

By
M Dowling
-
0
45

Far-far-left Labor Party activist Anthony Albanese defeated Prime Minister Scott Morrison and is the new Prime Minister of Australia. He has already talked about a radical climate change plan.

Outgoing PM Scott Morrison, the leader of an ousted Liberal-National coalition, thanked the “miracle of the Australian people” after conceding.

Vote counting is ongoing and Labor needs a few more seats to secure a majority. If they don’t secure the majority, the Greens and Independents will have greater influence in an even more radical climate change action plan.

There isn’t even any global warming. It’s a scam from the would-be feudal lords who hope to make serfs of all of us peasants.

He is a globalist – a radical – who will team up with Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern. These people are way off to the Left. They’re actually worse than communists. They’re climate scammers.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments