Greg Biffle’s Plane Crashes in NC with His Family on Board

A small plane crashed in Statesville, North Carolina. It was owned by retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle. There is tentative confirmation that Greg Biffle, his wife, and his children were on board.

Greg is the race car hero who personally piloted hundreds of rescue and supply missions in his helicopter across Western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. Greg Biffle won 19 Cup Series races in his 20-year career.

Garrett Mitchell, who goes by Cleetus McFarland on his popular YouTube channel, shared on Facebook following news of the crash that Biffle, his wife Cristina, his daughter Emma, 14, and his son Ryder, 5, were on board the plane. Mitchell says that the family was on their way down to spend an afternoon with him.

The Cessna Citation II had just taken off when a loud noise was heard by those on the ground. The plane attempted to quickly land again, but failed in the attempt.