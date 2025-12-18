President Trump’s EO Fast-Tracks Reclassification of Pot

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to fast-track the reclassification of cannabis, which would pave the way for the Food and Drug Administration to study its medicinal uses.

“This is really something having to do with common sense,” Trump said in the Oval Office before signing the order.

The order does not make cannabis legal nationwide, the president said.

“It doesn’t legalize marijuana in any way, shape or form or and in no way sanctions its use as a recreational drug,” he said, adding the order is aimed at helping people struggling with chronic pain.

He also indicated he would not be open to legalizing cannabis for recreational use. “It’s never safe to use powerful controlled substances in a recreational manner,” he said.