President Trump’s EO Fast-Tracks Reclassification of Pot

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to fast-track the reclassification of cannabis, which would pave the way for the Food and Drug Administration to study its medicinal uses.
“This is really something having to do with common sense,” Trump said in the Oval Office before signing the order.
The order does not make cannabis legal nationwide, the president said.
“It doesn’t legalize marijuana in any way, shape or form or and in no way sanctions its use as a recreational drug,” he said, adding the order is aimed at helping people struggling with chronic pain.
He also indicated he would not be open to legalizing cannabis for recreational use. “It’s never safe to use powerful controlled substances in a recreational manner,” he said.
Working for big pharma. This administration has an extremely bad track record of doing that.
Something that people could grow for free, now will be only legal when a pharmaceutical company owns a patent on it. Incisively for big pharmas profits over commonsense. They want to GMO pot for patents and profits. Go figure.
Before 1937, marijuana was used in various forms, including as an ingredient in medicinal products sold openly in pharmacies, and it was even encouraged for domestic production during World War II under the “Hemp for Victory” program. Marijuana use was relatively low and not widespread until decades after federal prohibition began.