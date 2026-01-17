Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Greg Bovino: They Are Getting Names, Will Bring Anarchist Leaders to Justice

M Dowling
Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino said that they are doing a good job of tracking down the leaders of the militant groups and preventing deportations.  They will take them to justice. Ali Bradley reported for News Nation.

They provide data regularly to the administration, so they have what they need to know for the Insurrection Act.

He added that they are also stopping the cars of innocent civilians because they think they are ICE. And they are assaulting them, damaging their cars.

