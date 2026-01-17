Greg Bovino: They Are Getting Names, Will Bring Anarchist Leaders to Justice

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino said that they are doing a good job of tracking down the leaders of the militant groups and preventing deportations. They will take them to justice. Ali Bradley reported for News Nation.

#EXCLUSIVE “When we finish arresting all of them, perhaps our mission will be over here…” @CMDROpAtLargeCA says they’re making great strides in removing criminal illegal immigrants from the community but they’re not leaving until the mission is done. pic.twitter.com/sJMl3ptZQE — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 17, 2026

They provide data regularly to the administration, so they have what they need to know for the Insurrection Act.

#EXCLUSIVE “@POTUS and @Sec_Noem Theyre laser focused on what is happening here in Minneapolis…” @CMDROpAtLargeCA says they’re providing data regularly to assist with whatever decisions need to be made when it comes to the Insurrection Act. pic.twitter.com/4Hu23Vr3qr — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 17, 2026

He added that they are also stopping the cars of innocent civilians because they think they are ICE. And they are assaulting them, damaging their cars.