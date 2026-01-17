Judge Puts Extreme Restrictions on ICE’s Mob Control Tactics

A federal judge ruled that ICE agents can arrest individuals who are blocking their vehicles with restrictions. The restrictions are severe, and it appears to put agents in grave danger. DHS will likely appeal.

The ACLU brought the case on behalf of six people. They claim they were protesting peacefully and were threatened and arrested without cause.

Basically, it looks like the judge only believed the complainants. The judge used the opportunity to put extreme restrictions on police tactics. Mobs are attacking them, and she is stripping them of the ability to fight with non-lethal tactics. Pepper spray use is acceptable riot control. It’s routine.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez’s 80-page ruling in a preliminary injunction on Friday bars agents from using pepper spray, arresting, detaining, or retaliating against “persons who are engaging in peaceful and unobstructive protest activity.”

It also bans agents from stopping and arresting drivers who are not “forcibly obstructing or interfering.”

How do you define “forcibly”? Judges can’t be allowed to determine federal law enforcement tactics.

Stalking Agents Is Ruled Okay

The ruling specifically states that a vehicle safely following immigration agents’ vehicles does not justify a traffic stop. Many immigration activist groups track and follow the activity of immigration enforcement officers using their vehicles, she ruled.

They are not just following. They are stalking, and menacing.

Menendez specifies that the order applies only in Minnesota and only to agents involved in Operation Metro Surge—the official name for the massive deployment of nearly 3,000 agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol to the Minneapolis region, to arrest immigrants in the U.S. illegally and investigate fraud.

The ruling comes in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in December on behalf of six individuals who say that ICE infringed upon their constitutional rights.

The Case Such As It Is

One woman who was arrested when observing ICE actions in her neighborhood says that the agency was “retaliating against her for seeking information about and observing and protesting their activities in her community.”

The judge went with the ACLU and six complainants, not ICE. The judge didn’t like the police threatening to arrest people who said they were just protesting peacefully.

One of the complainants was a Mrs. Noor. This is what was going on at the time she was arrested:

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin stated:

“The First Amendment protects speech and peaceful assembly — not rioting. DHS is taking appropriate and constitutional measures to uphold the rule of law and protect our officers and the public from dangerous rioters. We remind the public that rioting is dangerous — obstructing law enforcement is a federal crime and assaulting law enforcement is a felony.”

In a statement, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said: “This absurd ruling embraces a dishonest, left-wing narrative. Here’s the truth: federal agents have acted lawfully to protect themselves and ensure the integrity of their operations when individuals attempt to intervene. The Trump Administration will always enforce the law.”

ICE will get no support from leftist judges.