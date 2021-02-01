Grifter George Conway says he didn’t know [his ally] John Weaver very well

John Weaver’s propensity for grooming young men and even a 14-year-old boy finally got the attention of the media. The very nasty co-founder of the very vicious Lincoln Project is a pedophile and an abuser of power. According to 21 young men, he offered jobs in exchange for sex.

The former McCain aide’s preferences were an open secret.

EVERYONE KNEW FOR YEARS

Karl Rove raised the Weaver allegations decades ago and even then the media circled the wagons on Weaver and accused Rove of a smear. They protected Weaver until now when he is no longer useful.

The election is over and it’s not worth protecting him any longer.

In comes George Conway who has worked with him on The Lincoln Project.

George Conway is as despicable as one can be. He lied on-air, seemingly without any pangs of conscience.

During a Monday appearance on Morning Joe, Conway called the situation “terrible and awful and appalling and unfathomable.”

“I didn’t know John very well,” he claimed. “Frankly, I only spoke to him a couple of times on the phone early on in the Lincoln Project.”

“I just, it’s almost — I don’t even know what to say,” he continued speechless.

However, Weaver and Conway cooperated with one another on an OP-ED together and were both deeply involved in The Lincoln Project.

Here’s George Conway lying on national TV saying he didn’t know fellow co-founder of The Lincoln Project very well. In a related story, here’s a NY Times op-Ed he collaborated with Weaver on that Conway heavily promoted and touted. Utterly laughable. https://t.co/UGzcGQhJUu https://t.co/C8o4vlnVxn — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 1, 2021

THE LINCOLN PROJECT IS SHOCKED I TELL YOU

The Lincoln Project put out a statement claiming John Weaver is a “predator” and they are shocked to hear about what he has done.

The losers’ shock and awe at John Weaver’s grooming is a lie. These young men went to several members of The Lincoln Project to complain, only to be rebuffed.

This statement by the @ProjectLincoln is an absolute lie. Members did know. Young men approached them about the accusations. Members knew I was writing the story and warned John Weaver pic.twitter.com/BZms5iLgpL — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 31, 2021

