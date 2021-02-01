Schumer has horrors awaiting us

People who look to 2022 as another opportunity to save the Republic are probably wasting their time. The hard-left is in charge and they will rush through a socialist/communist agenda.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) spoke with Al Sharpton over the weekend as we reported, describing the “big, bold change” he intended “no matter what.” He is going to improve “our democracy.”

He means socialist democracy. You will never hear him refer to the United States as a constitutional Republic.

During his interview with Sharpton on MSNBC on Saturday, he said:

“Well, Rev., we have one goal: big, bold change in America,” Schumer said. “We would like the Republicans to join us in some of those things at least, and maybe they will. But we are going to get that change no matter what. We cannot — there is such a demand, three huge issues we have to do: climate, huge issue facing the country, racial and economic inequality, which has gotten worse, not better, which demands change and justice in a big, bold way, and improving our democracy.”

“Making D.C. a state, automatic voter registration, getting rid of Citizens United, all the things embodied in H.R. 1, which the House passed and McConnell would block up, but we’re going to fight to pass it in the Senate,” he added. “That’s why we’ve made it S 1. So, climate, racial inequality, economic inequality, and democracy, improving our democracy, letting people vote much more easily, dealing with D.C. and Puerto Rican statehood, dealing with bad money that flows in. The John Lewis Act, undoing the horrible decisions the court made, which defanged the Voting Rights Act, and that’s why Republicans have gotten away with taking people’s right away to vote for the last four years.”

“What about the filibuster?” Sharpton asked.

“Well, as I’ve said, we will find a way to do big, bold change,” Schumer replied. “And our caucus will sit down and figure it out, but failure is not an option. We must create change.”

I wonder why people keep saying we can win in 2022 and things will change. We aren’t going to win ever again. They plan to corrupt the vote as they did this past election. When Schumer ends the filibuster, they will ram their entire agenda through. Then it will be over. I don’t see Republicans stepping up.

But, it’s always good to keep faith in God and in the goodness of people. Let’s hope.

Watch:

ICYMI: @SenSchumer tells @TheRevAl the biggest issues the Senate needs to work on are “climate, racial inequality, economic inequality and democracy.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/3J7oiSZxyw — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) January 30, 2021

