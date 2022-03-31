Grooming Effect: Gallup Poll Found 1 in 5 Gen Z’s Are Now LGBTQs

One in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ — and that number is only expected to go up, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

The percentage of U.S. adults who identify as LGBTQ has doubled over the past decade, from 3.5% in 2012 to 7.1% in 2021.

Gen Z adults who identify as LGBTQ have increased from 10.5% in 2017 to 20.8% in 2021.

Millennials, ages 26 to 41, identifying as LGBTQ increased from 5.8% in 2012 to 10.5% in 2021.

The number of traditionalists (those born before 1946), baby boomers, and Generation X adults who identify as LGBTQ has held relatively steady.

Gen Zers who have turned 18 since 2018 are more likely than older members of Gen Z to identify as LGBTQ, so the number of LGBTQ adults will likely increase as all Gen Zers reach adulthood, Jones said.

57% of LGBTQ Americans identify as bisexual, the most common identification among adults surveyed.

Gen Z women are roughly 3 times more likely than men to identify as LGBTQ and Millennial women are about two times as likely than men to identify as such, according to Gallup.

People who identify as LGBTQ could make up 10 to 15% of the adult population “in the not too distant future” as Gen Z and millennials comprise of an increasing share of the adult population, Jeff Jones, the author of the Gallup poll, told Axios.

As Gallup and Axios admit, the youth are growing up in a different environment and reflect that and its social norms.

