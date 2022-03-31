In Jamaica, Kamala Says Nothing with the Most Words Possible

This is really our Vice President, people. While in Jamaica, Kamala Harris continued saying almost nothing with the most words possible. It’s been her practice. Her oratory skills rely on wordiness since there is no substance.

“For Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way its impact has been the pandemic…we will assist Jamaica in Covid recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential.”

Watch:

