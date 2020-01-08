Gruesome details released in disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

New gruesome information was uncovered in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, the wife of Fotis Dulos who was arrested for her murder. Also arrested were his attorney and good friend, Kent Mawhinney and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis.

We now know from the arrest warrant that Mawhinney allegedly dug a makeshift grave before the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Mawhinney, 53, was arrested alongside Dulos’ estranged husband Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis on Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The former civil attorney was taken into custody when a warrant was issued for his arrest following the mother’s disappearance in Connecticut on May 24.

The Daily Mail reported that on May 18, about a week before Jennifer Dulos disappeared, members of the Windsor Rod & Gun Club stumbled across an open grave dug in the woods.

They said the hole – about two feet wide, six feet long and three feet deep – was filled with two unopened bags of lime and a blue tarp, and covered with two barbecue grill grates, branches, and leaves.

Jay Lawlor, who found the hole, reportedly stated he went back to the site in June and discovered it was neatly covered.

Mawhinney reportedly founded the Windsor Rod & Gun Club but is no longer a member. He allegedly asked a current member about how to access the property and was told where to find a hidden key.

Cellphone records reportedly place him near the site of the hoe on March 29 and May 31, the report states.

Jennifer’s body has not been found.

Allegedly, the suspect was “lying in wait” for his estranged wife, Jennifer, in the New Canaan home she rented. She returned at 8:05 am after dropping five kids at school. Police say Dulos killed her then. He kept her imprisoned with zip ties for some time before he killed her.

Dulos was broke and wanted access to a multi-million dollar trust fund Jennifer’s father set up for the children.

Jennifer’s mother has custody of the children.

