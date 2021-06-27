Gunman with 5 prior arrests kept shooting at a man near 2 little kids



















Remember this terrifying scene with a maniac trying to kill a man around two young children. The little girl protects her little brother with her body at one point.

The shooter shot the man in each leg and in his back. The children escaped harm.

Michael Lopez, 27, a gang-tied criminal, was taken into custody early Friday morning at his stepfather’s house in Harlem after a weeklong manhunt. Police said he was arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

Lopez is a parolee with five prior arrests, including one on an attempted murder charge in 2014, chief of detectives James Essig said at a press conference Friday.

ATTEMPTED MURDER???!!! Why is he out by 2021 after attempting to kill another person with five arrests? Why is someone on parole allowed to be in a gang?

A 13-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, who are siblings, got caught in the middle of the shooting as Lopez chased down the victim, according to police. The 24-year-old victim fell on top of the kids as he struggled to run from the gunfire.

The two children were near their home when they got trapped in the gunfire, NBC New York reported.

“My kids are traumatized,” the father of the children said in Spanish while speaking to reporters in the lobby of the family’s apartment building, across the street from the bodega, NBC New York reported. “Whenever they hear a noise outside they start shaking and get really nervous.”

Police are searching for a man on a scooter who helped Lopez escape.

