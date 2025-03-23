Hacker Proves NYU Broke the Law Over Affirmative Action

A dark web user claimed responsibility for briefly hacking New York University’s website Saturday and replacing it with what appeared to be student test scores and an apparent racial epithet.

The hacked site, which was up for two hours, featured a black background with green writing showing a message along with charts of what were said to be SAT and ACT scores and GPAs for students in 2024, divided by race.

“On June 29, 2023, racial affirmative action in college admissions was ruled illegal,” the female hacker’s message reads. “Computer N–gy Exploitation (CNE) reveals NYU continued anyway.”

It was unclear if the hacker, who goes by the name “@bestn–gy” on X, also gained unauthorized access to the university’s database.

“It’s literally just raw data from NYU’s own data warehouse,” the hacker explained in a post. “I just put in some bar graphs.”

“There’s a lot more data from their data warehouse that could be analyzed further,” @bestn–gy wrote. “I only posted (redacted) bare minimum to prove they’re breaking the law.”

