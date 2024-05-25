Hakeem Jeffries Wants a Law to Control ‘Maga Extremist’ Justices

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wants to see Democrats win in November on their one big Ace: fear. They want you to be afraid of “MAGA extremists.” He continually refers to his Republican colleagues as “Maga extremists,” while he himself is a Marxist. His latest attack is on the Supreme Court originalists. They’re “Maga extremists” also. Anyone who doesn’t agree with him is a “Maga extremist.”

In an appearance on MSNBC’s Deadline, Jeffries warned that the Court must be controlled with a “legislative effort to implement an ethical code of conduct.”

They want to use it to attack the Justices they don’t like. God help us if they win in November.

For example, they have a code of conduct and use it for most anything an originalist Justice does. Justice Alito’s wife briefly flew a flag upside down in answer to a dispute with a neighbor, and this is now being distorted and blown up.

The Flag Tempest in a Teapot

In a statement to the far-left New York Times, Alito said that he had no involvement in flying the flag. “I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag,” Alito told the Times. “It was briefly placed by Mrs. Alito in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.”

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream said Alito’s nasty leftist neighbor also called his wife a “c*nt.”

“I spoke directly with Justice Alito about the flag story in the NYT,” she said. “In addition to what’s in the story, he told me a neighbor on their street had an “F— Trump” sign that was within 50 feet of where children await the school bus in Jan 21. Mrs. Alito brought this up with the neighbor.”

Jeffries said, “Congress has an ethical code of conduct enforceable under law. The executive branch has an ethical code of conduct enforceable under law. We’ve got to get the MAGA extremists on the Supreme Court under control.”

What he means is they have to do what Democrats want. They can’t behave normally or tell the truth.

Watch if you can stand it:

The most recent irritation for the Democrats was the Supreme Court finding that South Carolina’s election map was not racist.

Every time Democrats lose, they want to destroy the Justices or the Supreme Court. They will tear down what they don’t like or can’t win.

Related