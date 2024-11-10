Haley, Pompeo Are Out, But We Have the McConnell Coup

Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley have expressed interest in working in Donald Trump’s administration again, but that’s not what his followers want. He wrote a gracious message today stating he would not invite them to join, but he “very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them.”

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation. I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Nikki Haley has betrayed Donald Trump repeatedly, and while she promoted him recently, she spent years beating him down publicly. Pompeo presents numerous problems.

Tucker Carlson brought up another serious problem. Mitch McConnell picked his successor, John Thune, and Josh Hawley picked someone even worse, John Cornyn. Either one will be a repeat of McConnell. After years of RINOs and struggling to get the majority back, Americans, not only conservatives, expect results. Picking either of these two men is putting the establishment back into office. I am not even sure Rick Scott is the best person, but he is far superior to Thune or Cornyn.

Tucker didn’t respond well. He wrote on X.

“What the hell is going on in the US Senate? Hours after Donald Trump wins the most conclusive mandate in 40 years, Mitch McConnell engineers a coup against his agenda by calling early leadership elections in the senate. Two of the three candidates hate Trump and what he ran on. One of them, John Cornyn, is an angry liberal whose politics are indistinguishable from Liz Cheney’s. The election is Wednesday, it’s by secret ballot, and it will determine whether or not the new administration succeeds. Rick Scott of Florida is the only candidate who agrees with Donald Trump. Call your senator and demand a public endorsement of Rick Scott. Don’t let McConnell get away with it again.”

Bannon concurred.

They must have an open vote. Tucker, Donald Trump Jr., Bannon say Mitch McConnell is trying to sink the Trump administration before it even begins.

Tucker is 1000% correct—either you have a public vote, or you get McConnell; either you back Scott, or you get McConnell. You get McConnell, and you stop Trump/MAGAhttps://t.co/uRlVl9PjXt pic.twitter.com/CP4TiKchHi — Grace Chong (@gc22gc) November 9, 2024

NEW: Tucker Carlson endorses Rick Scott for GOP Senate leader, rips Mitch McConnell. “What the hell is going on in the US Senate?” Tucker asked on X. “Hours after Donald Trump wins the most conclusive mandate in 40 years, Mitch McConnell engineers a coup against his agenda by… pic.twitter.com/dA9C1sBlRx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 9, 2024

Donald Trump Jr. agrees. He wrote briefly on X.

“RINO Senators John Thune & John Cornyn both want to replace Mitch McConnell once he finally gets put out to pasture. Both of them also voted to send billions more to Ukraine. MAGA must do everything in our power to stop either of these two RINOs from ever becoming Senate Leader!”

Never forget that McConnell said he can’t think of much he disagrees with Schumer about. McConnell has blocked Trump’s agenda in the past. What would change with Thune or Cornyn? What do readers think?

We need Donald Trump to call for a public vote. I’d like to see him endorse Rick Scott. We didn’t work for more of what we’ve already had for years and years. We need results. We are on the precipice of defeating the establishment.