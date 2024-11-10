The DoJ Is Rushing Arrests & Trials of J6 Rioters & Trespassers

So far, the DoJ has arrested 1100 people who rioted or trespassed at the. Capitol of January 6, hundreds of first-time offenders who trespassed are imprisoned or released.

They are now rushing arrests and trials; some of the people were left languishing, awaiting trial.

The goal is to arrest as many as possible and ensure they have a police record. The DOJ still falsely claims officers were killed and the riot was an insurrection.

President-Elect Donald Trump said he would have the cases reviewed and considered for pardons or shortened prison sentences.

Given Trump’s stunning election victory, federal prosecutors in the Justice Department’s Capitol Siege Section received guidance this week about how to proceed in pending Jan. 6 cases, NBC News has learned, including a directive to oppose any Jan. 6 defendant’s requests for delays. Prosecutors are instructed to argue that there is a societal interest in the quick administration of justice, and these cases should be handled in the normal order.

As for new arrests, the law enforcement official said, prosecutors will “focus on the most egregious conduct and cases until the end of the administration.” There are unlikely to be any further arrests of misdemeanor Jan. 6 defendants — such as those who entered the Capitol but did not assault law enforcement — unless a judge already signed off on those cases, but felony assault cases will proceed, the official said.

Democrat online sleuths have dedicated their lives to finding everyone in the Capitol on J6. They gave the names of 75 who they say assaulted federal officers or media.

Going through the list of those described as storming the Capitol, it looks like some just walked in.

More from NBC:

“Just over 1 per day,” one of the online “sedition hunters” who has dedicated hours of their life to finding the Trump supporters who brutally assaulted law enforcement officers that day told NBC News. “Place your bets!” “We didn’t spend the last four years tracking these criminals down just to have dozens of them avoid prosecution because half of the country are f—–g morons,” another of the online sleuths said. “Our work continues, as should the DOJ’s.” Existing cases against Jan. 6 defendants are expected to continue, with additional trials, sentencing hearings, and plea agreement hearings scheduled to take place next week.