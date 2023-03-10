Hanoi Jane Wants to Murder Pro-Life Politicians

Jane Fonda, Hanoi Jane, a traitor, now wants to murder pro-life politicians. She wasn’t really kidding, although Joy Behar tried to say she was “kidding.” Fonda is a committed ideologue.

I tripped her father down concrete steps at the circus with my little parasol – by mistake – I was 4. I tripped the wrong Fonda. I actually remember it. There was such a fuss, but Henry was so kind to me after I did it. Plus, my mother never let me forget it. She said, “Oh my God, you tripped Henry Fonda.”

Isn’t it ironic that Jane wants to kill people who want to save babies only inches from birth?

In 2018, hard-left Hanoi Jane was calling for ICE agents’ addresses to be published along with the addresses of their children’s schools.

Jane Fonda just went on the View and said Pro-Life politicians need to be “murdered” because of their views on abortion. Joy Behar desperately tried to save face by saying that Fonda was “kidding” but she clearly was not. pic.twitter.com/igGJ3ZY28S — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 10, 2023

Hanoi Jane is like much of Hollywood, hypocritical, narcissistic, communistic, and not very nice. She is a communist, and at least one of her husbands was a communist. Her performance at the Women’s March in the height of their popularity was her usual hard-left spiel.

