Gov. DeSantis Tells Allies He Will Run for President

There is little doubt that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will run for the presidency. We have more evidence. He is telling allies that he will.

The Washington Post reported that a political committee for DeSantis will serve as the launching pad for the governor’s higher office ambitions…

“Sources expect DeSantis to finish out Florida’s legislative session in May before announcing a run. The Republican’s near total control over the state’s governing body gives DeSantis an unfettered opportunity to implement his ambitious agenda before any presidential campaign.”

Governor DeSantis is in Iowa with Governor Kim Reynolds. They will stop in Des Moines and Davenport. It is his first visit to an early voting state in next year’s Republican primary.

I think it’s a good idea. It’s good to have another acceptable candidate should the Left succeed in destroying Donald Trump’s candidacy.

Mr. Trump thinks it’s a betrayal, but I disagree. We need a backup given the situation. The Left is trying to get him arrested in Manhattan and Georgia. The DOJ might arrest him. We have to be realistic.

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

Related