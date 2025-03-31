Victor Davis Hanson on The Tyrants Running America

In a June 2024 Politico article, leftist Democrats mapped out the plan to keep Donald Trump and his voters from getting anything done.

Now, Democratic attorneys around the country are already gearing up for the possibility of a second Trump administration by beginning to map out an aggressive legal strategy to fight him again in court — this time with a fresh sense of urgency.

Democratic attorneys general are exploring hiring outside experts and dispatching staff to study areas of the law anticipated to come under attack, like reproductive health, immigration and the environment.

They are identifying staff members best equipped to fight assertions of executive privilege — which Trump invoked in his most high-profile controversies — and states best positioned to lead bigger cases.

The early but serious preparations are an acknowledgment that a second Trump presidency would entail these lawyers filing lawsuit after lawsuit against the federal government, to mitigate what they view as a significant threat to democracy and individual rights.

They mapped out a massive strategy:

“We’re in a situation where AGs are primed and ready to go, and are much more proactive in challenging [the federal government],” Nolette said.

The shuffling of staff resources also involves mapping out how to expand departments dealing with appellate and regulatory work in anticipation of the lengthy appeals process involved with challenging the president.

They are looking to destroy democracy and the vote of the people. The hardcore left wants to be in charge with no resistance and in perpetuity.

Injunctions

We made note of the injunctions before, but here it is again.

The Harvard Law Review found six injunctions were issued against the Bush administration, 12 against the Obama administration, and 14 against the Biden administration. Since Trump‘s return to Office, there have been 120 lawsuits from activist government employees and others targeting executive orders and actions. This has resulted in nationwide injunctions: 15 in February alone, 20 nationwide injunctions, and 30 altogether. The total number of injunctions issued against the first 42 presidents combined was 30.

Currently, there are 139 lawsuits by Democrats covering every action President Trump is taking, and nearly 300 far-left organizations are involved:

The lawsuits cover every executive order and action, including government structure and personnel, immigration and citizenship, civil liberties and rights, government grants, loans, resistance, DEI, transparency actions against the FBI/DOJ employees, environment, removal of information from government websites, other, and federalism.

This is the status of the rulings from left to right: Block denied, block temporarily lifted pending appeals, partially blocked, blocked, and the grey is awaiting court ruling.

Mark Levin notes some of the nearly 300 here and they are all very left-wing to communist:

As Victor Davis Hanson says, Judge Boasberg is the most powerful man in America. Not one vote was cast for him.

Levin: “How has it come to be that a single federal judge with two law clerks in some city in America can issue a national injunction telling the President United States, you turn those planes around with those Venezuelan criminals, rapists and murderers in there?

Hanson: “Why? Because I said so, and I want to take a look at it.

Levin: “How did that happen? Victor Davis Hanson.

Hanson: “Well, it was an organized effort. Right now, Judge Boasberg is the most powerful man in America. Mark, he’s controlling the national security policy of the United States. There’s about 330 or 40 of these liberal judges. They’re cherry-picked by these well-financed groups. It’s all a symptom. They don’t have a counter-agenda. They can’t say this is what their Democrats stand for in the border, the economy, etc. They lost The White House, the Congress; they lost the Supreme Court; they lost the popular vote; electoral. So, this is a reaction to their impotence and irrelevance. They use Street Theater on one hand, destroy Tesla by basically terrorism, swap people at home. I got swatted, where three sheriffs showed up at my home from a fake 911 call.

“And then they go to this impotent Congress, and they use parties, smutty mouth videos or Ninja boxing this. It’s just pathetic. And then they use the judiciary, and they create four or five of these ultra liberal judges, and they become, for weeks on time, the most powerful people the United States.

“It’s sort of delay, delay, delay, eat up a year of the Trump administration. Mueller did it. We did it when he was in the wilderness … for four years. … it’s all a symptom. They have no positive thing to contribute to America.”

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email