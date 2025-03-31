Judges Take Out the Opposition’s Leading Contender: Marine Le Pen

On Monday, Marine Le Pen was found guilty of embezzling European Parliament funds and is ineligible to stand in elections for the next five years.

She won’t be able to run in 2027. She was sentenced to four years in prison. Thirteen million of her voters were told they cannot choose her. This was almost Donald Trump’s fate. The Western Marxists all take from the same playbook.

Many say the charges against her were fraudulent, petty charges blown up into serious ones.

The 2027 election had widely been seen as a potential breakthrough moment for her populist anti-migration agenda. Several polls put her as a strong contender to succeed Emmanuel Macron in the Elysée Palace.

However, it opens the door for Jordan Bardella, the National Rally president and Le Pen’s heir-apparent, to become the flag-bearer for the far right and run for the presidency.

Eight of her MPs were also banned from running for office.

Judges now decide elections in the EU. That was the goal here in the United States: make Trump ineligible to run. They lost so now they are making it impossible for him to rule.

