Happening Now! Criminal Marxists Rampaging in UCLA & Portland

The violent pro-Hamas insurgents at UCLA are angry since the police threw away their Palestinian flag. They should burn it like these people have done to the American flag.

The J6 rioters and paraders were punished as if they were engaged in espionage when they love America and thought they were defending it. Most just walked around. These rioters and protesters hate America and are trying to overturn our government. It is much worse than anything J6 did. When is the administration going to take a stand against communism? Never. What do you think DEI is? Antifa, Black Lives Matter have openly admitted they are communist anarchists.

This is happening right now on campus:

Just in: As police were shutting down the violent @UCLA encampment, they threw away a Palestine flag, angering the occupiers. pic.twitter.com/3TmbqmIsNR — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) May 2, 2024

.@UCLA — Police tore down the border walls of the violent Gaza encampment at my alma mater and shut down the occupation after days of violence involving counter protesters and the camp’s fighting brigade. pic.twitter.com/f8PlEhWBYv — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) May 2, 2024

Good luck to the future historians studying why a bunch of purple-haired non-binary atheists are bowing to Allah at UCLA.pic.twitter.com/lg7sRYdSMK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 2, 2024

The pro-Hamas contingent harassed a black student yesterday. They sound pretty racist.

WATCH white pro-Palestine domestic terrorists harassing a black student and his daughter at UCLA encampment. The tolerant left strikes again and show their true colors. I have never seen more pathetic group of maskholes than these useless parasites. pic.twitter.com/tRABkyKrud — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 2, 2024

Portland

Portland is currently facing a wave of Antifa-led protests, resulting in property damage, including a Starbucks window smashing and the occupation of the Portland State University library. The city’s police force has been criticized for its handling of the situation, with some accusing them of inaction.

Nothing is done, and the criminals get out of prison in under 24 hours. Then, they sue the police and get rewarded.

Breaking: Portland Antifa are smashing up the Starbucks at Pioneer Courthouse Square right now in an attack for May Day. pic.twitter.com/NumfiraUTU — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) May 2, 2024

Antifa pushes a woman down the stairs at the occupied Portland State library pic.twitter.com/YYO95FxWf6 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 2, 2024

The same communist anarchists are destroying beautiful Montreal, Canada.

Montreal, Canada — Far-left black bloc rioters smashed up businesses and carried out an attack for May Day. pic.twitter.com/Lu6OCAE2VY — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) May 2, 2024

