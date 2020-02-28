Hard-left Bernie Sanders is surging throughout the nation

Bernie Sanders, a socialist [communist by our research], is surging throughout the nation, and in some individual states like California, Texas, Utah, Colorado, and Massachusetts, Warren’s hometown.

Bernie is something new and people think he’s honest, which he’s not. Unfortunately, he drove the Democrat Party so far left that the Democrats don’t care that he’s a socialist [communist]. They believe that he’s into democracy because he calls himself a democratic socialist.

His platform is pure communism. As we wrote earlier, his climate plan is AOC’s Green New Deal, and he is now open borders. The senator from Vermont plans to give all the promised freebies to anyone who comes into the USA illegally.

THE POLLS

A Fox News national poll has Bernie at 31% with a strong lead over Joe Biden who is at 18%. The savior Michael Bloomberg is at 16% and St. Pete is at 12%. Despite all of Warren’s lies, rants, and pandering, she is only at 10% nationally in this poll.

The poll conducted jointly by Berkeley IGS and the LA Times has Bernie up by +17 from +6.

Real Clear Politics has him surging everywhere except South Carolina, where Biden just got Rep. Clyburn’s endorsement: