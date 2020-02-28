FBI admitted they had nothing on Trump but appointed Mueller anyway

It has been clear for a while that the FBI knew the President had no role in Russian collusion, yet they proceeded with the investigation anyway.

The FBI knew the dossier was fraudulent by January 2017, and again in March and May when they interviewed Christopher Steele’s sub-source.

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page testified in May 2017, the FBI still had no evidence that Trump had colluded with the Russians to win the election.

We now know the FBI admitted the President did not believe the President was a suspect. We know it from an FBI 302 report that Dan Bongino discussed on his podcast.

In the following excerpts from an FBI 302 report (interview summary), it is made clear three times that the FBI did not believe President Trump was a suspect.

FBI agents told acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on May 10, 2017, that the President was not a suspect. Rosenstein had the same impression from his initial April 28 briefing he received from then Director Comey. Rosenstein said that based on his May 10 briefing, “there appeared to be no evidence the President was involved personally.”

FBI Interview of Rod Rosenstein: May 23, 2017, via the 302:

May 10, 2017

Rosenstein first contacted Robert Mueller on May 10 at 7:34 am, but he was allegedly thinking about the issue of appointing a special counsel before that time.

Then, at 11:30 am, Rosenstein attended a previously scheduled meeting with the prosecutors assigned to the FBI’s Russia investigation. This was the first regularly scheduled meeting on the matter. During this first meeting, and in light of all the controversy surrounding the investigation, Rosenstein declared, “In my acting capacity as the Attorney General, leave no stone unturned,” or something along those lines. However, those assigned to the case are career prosecutors, so in his personal opinion, telling them to do so was unnecessary because he knew they would do the right thing.

During his May 10 briefing, the team confirmed for Rosenstein that the President was not a suspect. This was also Rosenstein’s impression from his initial April 28 briefing he received from then Director Comey. Carl Ghattas may have attended this briefing, as well as several prosecutors.

Rosenstein elaborated that based on his May 10 briefing, “there appeared to be no evidence the President was involved personally.” Rosenstein inquired whether they needed additional resources, and was informed there was no such need.

So, why did Rosenstein appoint special counsel Robert Mueller?

Bongino and the Tactical Nuke

Bongino called it a “tactical nuke.”

Rosenstein was briefed in April that there was no case and the President was not a suspect, “and they refuse to clear him. Why?”

Bongino answers the question from his perspective.

“Because the Mueller probe has one purpose – to nail Donald Trump.”

On May 10, Mueller was appointed to investigate a non-case with a non-suspect.

Bongino continued, “Now you have it nailed down. Rosenstein knew what Mueller was going to do. That’s why he appointed Andy Weissmann. Andy Weissmann having a reputation for, at best, shady legal tactics. They appointed him knowing he’d keep this case open and knowing Trump wasn’t a suspect the entire time.”

Isn’t this all Durham and Barr need?

Go to 07:30 on the mark: