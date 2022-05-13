Hard-Left Stacey Abrams Gets $1 Million from the Pro-Criminal Guy

Hard-left billionaire George Soros – a globalist – has spent over a billion dollars trying and succeeding in influencing -“buying” elections. He supports local, state, and national candidates, supplying them with inordinate amounts of money. His donations go to the furthest Left candidate, in Georgia’s case, he has a winner in Stacey Abrams. There is no Left she won’t go to.

Hard-Left Soros is an open border, pro-criminal, anti-American leftist who believes in the New World Order and The Great Reset. He just contributed $1 million to hard-left Democrat Stacey Abrams as she runs once again for governor of Georgia. Although she never ceded the last time.

She’s already funded by a wealthy Marxist-Leninist Phillips-Sanders family, according to Trevor Loudon who has the receipts.

Special PACs can spend what they want.

A filing with the Federal Election Commission documented the donation from Democracy PAC II, a federal committee organized to influence the 2022 elections. Soros has financed the committee with $125 million worth of funding.

Soros has also personally donated to Abrams’ campaign giving about $60,000 directly to her campaign.

The Democracy PAC was first established in 2019 and utilized more than $80 million in the 2020 elections according to a report in Politico.

If she gets in, Georgia is done. They already have two Marxist senators. Abrams has wants illegal aliens to vote, along with 16-year-old [because they will vote for Democrats].

THE PROGRESSIVE COMMUNIST

She is a member of the ‘progressive’ Democrats. It includes in its membership socialists and communists – mostly.

Stacey Abrams has worked closely with pro-communist academic Johnnetta B. Cole for nearly three decades-mainly on projects to mobilize Black women voters to move America Left.

Stacey Abrams is also the protégé of another Marxist, San Francisco lawyer and Democratic Party operative Steve Phillips.

Deep-Pocketed Leftists Who Buy Elections

In the 1980s Hard-Left Steve Phillips was a supporter of the Pro-China communist group the League of Revolutionary Struggle. After college Phillips married into the Golden West Savings & Loan fortune which gave the suit-wearing radical access to the upper reaches of the Democratic party and the Democracy Alliance – a coalition of leftist billionaires which includes George Soros and Tom Steyer.

Phillips has helped the careers of several “candidates of color” including Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, and Gubernatorial candidates Ben Jealous) (MD), David Garcia (AZ)), Andrew Gillum (FL), and Stacey Abrams.

Steve Phillips’ wife Susan Sandler personally donated at least $1 million to Stacey Abrams’ 2018 Gubernatorial campaign.

Stacey Abrams is also close to Hard-Left Liberation Road (formerly Freedom Road Socialist Organization) a pro-China Maoist group, heavily involved in minority and Democratic party politics in the South

Abrams’ voter registration organization New Georgia Project works closely with a similar organization the New Virginia Majority which is led by Freedom Road/Liberation Road comrade Jon Liss.

The hard-left candidate also has ties to Cazembe Jackson, who was formerly the Freedom Road Socialist Organization national organizer.

Big on the DSA, Who Are to the Left of the CPUSA

Abrams has enjoyed close ties to this country’s largest Marxist organization Democratic Socialists of America for at least a decade.

One Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America leader Eric Robertson served on the Abrams campaign while also serving as the Deputy Organizing Director at Stacey Abrams’ New Georgia Project

Read more about hard-left Stacey at the Accountability Initiative.

The hard left has been very busy working for Stacey Abrams and corrupting Georgia.

Served in the Georgia House of Representatives, 2007-17

Opposes the use of an “exact match” system to verify voter registration records

Disparages Free-Market Capitalism

Opposes the Second Amendment

Pro-Non-Citizen Voting

Demands Reparations for Slavery

Supports Lowering the Legal Voting Age to 16

Insists on Abolishing the Electoral College

Condemns America’s “Systemic Racism”

