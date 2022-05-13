Dr. Fauci Tells Congress There Weren’t Any Lockdowns (Video)

Dr. Anthony Fauci was among the public health officials called before Congress to testify on the Fiscal Year 2023 budget request for the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Rep. Cline grilled him about his recommendations during the pandemic and the NIAID Chef actually claimed there weren’t any lockdowns.

Well, if you have no other quivers in your bow, you might as well pretend there were no lockdowns.

Fauci was questioned about The Great Barrington Declaration, which Dr. Collins called the work of “fringe” scientists. Fauci likened their declaration to “AIDS denialism.” They silenced the scientists of the Declaration.

The Great Barrington Declaration by prominent scientists said that focusing on the target populations would spare the healthy people who are unlikely to become a target of the disease

Fauci said that they were suggesting letting the virus run free.

“Well, the issue with the Barrington declaration is that what they were stating is that if you let the virus run free in society and only so-called protect the vulnerable,” he remarked. “And the question is who are the vulnerable in society that you are going to protect? …most public health officials totally disagree with the Barrington declaration.”

“And in fact, if you did that, let it just run free and not try to protect the population in general, we almost certainly would’ve had many more infections, many more hospitalizations, and many more deaths,” he said. “Okay. So with all due respect to the scientist who signed a declaration, I completely disagree with them.”

Fauci admitted that among young people, there has been an increase in depression, suicides, drug and alcohol use, and domestic violence.

THERE WERE NO LOCKDOWNS?

He talked about balance but studies now show lockdowns weren’t worth it.

“I’m not sure what that has to do with the question you’re asking,” Fauci said, adding that he’s not sure the lockdowns themselves did it. “There were not complete lockdowns in this country…there were no lockdowns. China is now going into a complete lockdown.”

He’s even denying there were lockdowns. People were forced or terrified into staying in their homes. Surgeries were canceled, doctors refused to see patients, and so much more. Those aren’t lockdowns?

Fauci’s recommendations and terror-filled warnings seriously damaged the country politically and financially. He forced corporations to act as the federal government’s stooges. State governments also fell in line.

Johns Hopkin’s study indicated we must never have lockdowns again.

Eminent scientists and other prominent medical professionals – 60 of them – signed The Great Barrington Declaration.

Fauci and his allies in the Democrat Party and in the media would not allow any debate. Now he claims there were no lockdowns because they weren’t as extreme as China’s.

Related