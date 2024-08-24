Harris Agenda: Taxes on Gains That Don’t Yet Exist

Kamala Harris’s handlers want her to win with joy, not substance. Her job is to travel around joyfully with Tim Walz to fire up the crowds, not with an agenda but with some ethereal version of hope and change. Substance and truth are missing, and in their place is joy and lots of misinformation, disinformation, outright lies, bald-faced lies, and lies by omission, backed up by fully corporatized media.

Harris won’t tell us what her agenda is; she refuses to answer serious questions, and it’s not as if a serious reporter could get close to her. It’s the basement campaign that Biden ran.

What Unrealized Gains Does

Some people doubt she will tax unrealized gains – gains that do not exist – gains on any appreciating assets – but she will. She has made herself clear in the recent past. Harris will claim it will only be levied against the wealthy. However, no one should lose their rights because they are in a certain tax bracket. Anyway, they’ll take their wealth and leave. Additionally, once this communist value is in our government, it will grow like a fast-spreading cancer as greed sets in.

If the value never materializes, the House wins, you lose.

Do Not Doubt This

As part of its budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year, the Biden administration was trying to raise an additional $4.3 trillion over ten years in the worst way possible: imposing a minimum tax equal to 25 percent of a taxpayer’s taxable income and unrealized capital gains less the sum of their regular tax, for taxpayers with wealth over $100 million.

A recent analysis by Americans for Tax Fairness estimated that U.S. billionaires and centi-millionaires collectively held at least $8.5 trillion in unrealized capital gains in 2022—a massive untapped source of federal revenue, or is it theft?

Hey at least the ride will be filled with joy pic.twitter.com/tNdiUwT94c — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) August 20, 2024

