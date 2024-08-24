Kamala Kamunism Memes for Saturday!

We keep giving more and more power to central planners, banks, governments, and regulators. At the same time, we vote for dumber people who hire stupid, superficial, characterless, even more incompetent people. Some might be surprised to find out this hasn’t worked.

Take as an example Gina Raimondo, head of Commerce. She didn’t know that there are 818,000 fewer jobs.

Who can forget Jared Bernstein? It was hard to believe this wasn’t SNL or Babylon Bee.
At least we have Kamala.

Donald Trump is better, but we’d better hope he doesn’t start printing money and spending again. He got sucked into the COVID swindle.

Far worse alternatives: wild government spending, high taxation, heavy regulation, price controls, and taxing profits you don’t have. That’s communism or Kamunism.

Here are your Kamunism memes for Saturday!


