Kamala Kamunism Memes for Saturday!

We keep giving more and more power to central planners, banks, governments, and regulators. At the same time, we vote for dumber people who hire stupid, superficial, characterless, even more incompetent people. Some might be surprised to find out this hasn’t worked.
Take as an example Gina Raimondo, head of Commerce. She didn’t know that there are 818,000 fewer jobs.
Who can forget Jared Bernstein? It was hard to believe this wasn’t SNL or Babylon Bee.
At least we have Kamala.
History Lessons With Kamala Harris ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BvUHfplVGC
— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 22, 2024
Kamala Harris:
“Tenemos que ser woke. Todo el mundo tiene que ser woke. (Risa enfermiza)…
Y puedes decirlo si eres la más woke, o más woke, pero más woke que menos woke”. pic.twitter.com/4PPt6vteYU
— Maricel Freire (@maricelfreire) August 5, 2024
Donald Trump is better, but we’d better hope he doesn’t start printing money and spending again. He got sucked into the COVID swindle.
Far worse alternatives: wild government spending, high taxation, heavy regulation, price controls, and taxing profits you don’t have. That’s communism or Kamunism.
Here are your Kamunism memes for Saturday!
-
Economics for Dummies pic.twitter.com/61qG7RWDdk
— Jason Keoughan (@JasonKeoughan) August 21, 2024
Can you feel the joy, Comrade? pic.twitter.com/QCJrijEwk4
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 20, 2024
— VK (@vjeannek) August 20, 2024
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) August 21, 2024
Her real plan. pic.twitter.com/rABmqBea5W
— Mathew (@MathewLight17) August 20, 2024
how does she plan to enforce her price controls? pic.twitter.com/SCtM2kCZgg
— Edgar Friendly ⬛️ (@RealEdFriendly) August 20, 2024
Truth: #Kamunism stinks. pic.twitter.com/cVWYqcZQno
— I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 20, 2024
Don’t support #Kammunism. pic.twitter.com/qxBmKz6cEE
— Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) August 20, 2024
— Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) August 21, 2024
Leads to this. pic.twitter.com/rd3zBa8YSN
— Mr. Diamondhandz1 (@MrDiamondhandz1) August 20, 2024
Kamala is gloomy pic.twitter.com/NGCFQwM8tP
— Logician (@SpaceX69_420) August 20, 2024
— Ed Martin (@EagleEdMartin) August 20, 2024
— Martin McCary (@MccaryMartin) August 21, 2024
Not the best outlook and her policies will further cripple the economy…
At least we’re all not suffering, some are doing great pic.twitter.com/43SpoU0DbS
— MoonSoon (@BigApe67180594) August 20, 2024