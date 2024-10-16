Harris at Her Most Detestable Instills Fear to Win Black Votes

In her softball interview with CharlemagnethaGod, a guest asked Kamala about Trump rounding up any immigrant and person of color and putting them in camps or deporting them.

“Please respond to Trump’s claim that he’s going to use the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to round up immigrants if he wins the election. This law was last used to put Asian-Americans in internment camps during WWII, and I have a sneaking suspicion that if Trump wins, he’s going to use this law to put anyone that doesn’t look white in camps, and I’m scared.”

Kamala did nothing to clear up the misinformation in this question but rather, used it to frighten people.

Donald Trump brilliantly wants to use the 1798 law to remove illegal alien criminal gangs and their networks from the US. It has nothing to do with people of color or normal immigrants.

As usual, Harris suggested they should be scared. She is evil, dishonest, and contemptible.

Trump was president for four years and never did anything like this. Kamala’s crew are putting political opponents in prison for nothing or overcharging.

All Harris does is suggest she will rule like a dictator.