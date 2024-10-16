Harris Plans Reparations; In 2020, Called for Endless Reparations

CharlamagnethaGod claims America became great on the backs of slaves. He asked Kamala how she planned to make it right for black Americans. She said reparations have to be studied. About the economy, she grew up in the middle class.

“Thank you, I appreciate that. Thank you, and thank you for your work. So to your point, um, yes, I am running to be a president for all Americans. That being said, I do have clear eyes about the disparities that exist and the context in which they exist, meaning history. To your point, my agenda, well, first of all, is the plan of reparations, which has to be studied. There’s no question about that, and I’ve been very clear about that position in terms of my immediate plan.

“I will tell you a few of the following ones as they relate to the economy, which is a lot of what you have addressed. Look, I grew up in the middle class. My mother, you know, worked hard, raised me and my sister, and by the time I was in high school, she was able to afford our first…”

THE RESPONSES TO HIS INTERVIEW WEREN’T GREAT

REPARATIONS WITHOUT END

In 2019 and 2020, Kamala Harris made it clear that if she became President, she would offer taxpayer “reparations to black Americans to address the legacies of slavery and discrimination, The New York Times reported her plan. It is wealth redistribution from white people who never owned slaves to black people who were never enslaved. You can’t make up for slavery of people long gone from this Earth.

At the NAN conference led by Al Sharpton, she reaffirmed her commitment to reparations. Harris said she wants to set aside $100 billion for African-American homebuyers to pay the downpayment and closing costs on a new home. In some cases, people with six-figure incomes will qualify.

She Will Call for a Reparations Committed

According to Breitbart, in an interview with former ESPN commentator Jemele Hill on her podcast “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered,” Harris was asked whether she was “for or against” reparations. Harris said her feelings on the matter were “complicated.”

She was told this “wasn’t one of the choices,” so Harris explained what she meant by “complicated.”

Harris said she supports Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s proposed commission on reparations, the congressional Democrat group to“address the fundamental injustice, cruelty, brutality, and inhumanity of slavery in the United States” and “its subsequent de jure and de facto racial and economic discrimination against African-Americans, and the impact of these forces on living African-Americans.”

“We need to address how we’re going to do it,” Harris said. “Because back to the point I was making about homeownership … back to the point I was making about disparities around education … you can look at health outcomes when you know that black women are three to four times more likely to die in connection with childbirth.

“So there’s a lot that has to be about looking at this in a way that is about structural and systemic investment in communities.”

She claimed cash would be distributed to African-Americans based on the color of their skin from whites based on the color of their skin.

The ‘female Obama’ declared that money “wasn’t enough” and suggested reparations of a sort without end.

“So that’s why I’m reluctant to have a simple answer to it because, frankly, I don’t believe that writing a check is gonna be enough,” Harris said.

“I really don’t … And the worst thing that I think could happen is that checks get written and then everybody says, ‘OK, stop talking about this now,’ without addressing the systemic inequities that are deep and require investment.”