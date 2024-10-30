Harris Has Been Playing Around with the X Community Notes

In addition to manipulating Reddit, Kamala Harris is manipulating community notes to influence the election.

She has also been caught posting fake headlines on Google Searches through sponsored and fraudulent ads pointing to Mainstream Media Outlets. Everything she does is fake.

This is Part II of the Federalist investigation into Harris propaganda.

The Federalist found that the campaign is operating a Discord server. It directs hordes of volunteers to use their social media accounts to deceptively promote election propaganda.

The goal is to artificially manufacture consensus by making pro-Kamala Harris messages on social media appear more popular than they are. It frequently violates the terms of service.

In more extreme cases, they encourage people to skirt election laws and use these “astroturfing” campaigns to spread disinformation they think will help win the upcoming election, reports The Federalist.

The Harris trolls swarm community notes like bugs and condemn notes they don’t like or add “important context.”

This isn’t free speech. It’s propaganda.

In one example by The Federalist, after a @KamalaHQ post claimed Trump referred to Americans who don’t support him as “dangerous people,” Timothy Durigan, an employee of the Democratic National Committee, urges campaign volunteers to vote down a Community Note that accurately pointed out the Kamala campaign was taking Trump’s remark out of context.

Notes are often filled with half-truths or are misleading.