Complete Fraud Harris Set Up Phony Reddit Posts to Look Popular

The Federalist uncovered a “coordinated astroturfing” campaign on Reddit by the dishonest Harris people. She’s desperate. She has volunteers posting and upvoting her content.

The team appears to use a Discord server to coordinate posts, comments, and upvotes across various communities, which suggests organic support for the campaign.

Volunteers send messages across Reddit, targeting young women, swing state voters and other key groups.

The Federalist investigators say Harris volunteers posted 2,551 times in 15 days, earning 5.7 million upvotes and 418,000 comments.

According to a report on The Federalist’s investigation, the Harris campaign has been executing a calculated “astroturfing” operation designed to manipulate Reddit political discussions and engagement metrics.

Everything about this Harris-Walz campaign is a fraud and a lie.

On Reddit, they send out posts like phony Project 2025 anti-abortion messages.

Reddit has become a leftist fraud. In Reddit’s effort to silence conservatives, they have allowed leftists to take over the platform. When conservatives post, an army of leftists attack the posts and downvote them. They also allow astroturfing, it seems.