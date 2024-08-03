Harris Shipped 494K + Illegals in Fraudulently, Mostly to Red States

The Biden-Harris administration has twisted DHS’ parole authority into a pathway to the U.S. so rife with fraud that they have to suspend the CHNV program.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote about the program: After shipping hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals across America, the Biden-Harris Administration now admits that the program is rife with fraud. The CHNV program has been a disaster for this country and is blatantly ILLEGAL. That is why he sued the administration last year. The case is currently in the Fifth Circuit.

CHNV, the hallmark of the Biden-HARRIS immigration program of flying Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans & Venezuelans into the country, has been found to have major fraud & legality problems and has been temporarily paused. pic.twitter.com/VeezI8hgcl — Patriot Butterfly (@butterfly101luv) August 3, 2024

The Story

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Rob Schmitt on Newsmax last night about the CHNV program. He said, “Close to half a million migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela were flown into the U.S., including Missouri.

“I had to file a lawsuit this week on that issue as well because the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) refused to turn over documents related to these illegal flights,” Bailey told Schmitt. “It’s a felony offense in Missouri to knowingly transport a criminal alien into or through this state. We sent a demand letter.”

Bailey filed the lawsuit on Monday, and on Friday, the Biden administration temporarily froze the program over allegations of widespread fraud. They knew what it would do, and they did it anyway, as Stephen Miller said.

An internal DHS report found thousands of sponsors for the migrants listing fake Social Security numbers and phone numbers, including, in some instances, those that belonged to people who were dead.

“We know that back in May, the House committee confirmed what the Center on Immigration Studies had already said, which was that 45 airports in the United States were being used for these illicit flights, two of them here in Missouri — in St. Louis and Kansas City,” Bailey added. “And the people of the state of Missouri deserve to know how many illegal aliens border czar Kamala Harris transported illegally into our state.”

They Went to Red States So They Could Vote Democrat

They went to the red states, and many illegal aliens have insisted that they do vote. Polls show a good 10% to 15% vote. It will likely be more in November with the ne’er-do-wells we have pouring into the country.

It wouldn’t take much to tilt the election to Democrats in most swing states. They will then have their permanent electoral majority, and they are authoritarians.

Biden-Harris’ CHNV Airplane Importation program was targeted to punish those who vote against the Dems

— 121% of the burden went to Red States.

Since CHNV began (Jan 2023) there have been:

– 280,000 more to Red States.

– 49,000 fewer to Blue. That’s about:

– 58,000 per month… pic.twitter.com/rqYkD1mEeu — ~~datahazard~~ (@fentasyl) August 3, 2024