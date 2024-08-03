7-9 Million Unvetted Visa Holders Admitted Under Biden-Harris

Rep. Eli Crane produced a report titled, Management Alert – CBP has Limited Information to Assess Interview-Waived Nonimmigrant Visa Holders. It references the waiving of interviews and fingerprints for visa applicants. More evidence shows that Biden-Harris and the Democrats don’t care who they let in.

It follows a government report on the same topic.

Rep Crane Exposes Another 7-9 Million Unvetted Foreigners in the Country

Congressman Crane said in a video statement, “We talk about the gotaways. We talk about individuals on the terror watchlist. We talk about MS-13 gang members coming through that Southern border. But this is a whole new bag of awful. Typically, the way this is supposed to work is if you’re a foreigner and you want to come to the United States of America and you want to get a visa to do so, you’ve got to go to the consulate or the embassy in the nation that you’re from and apply.”

There wasn’t any vetting.

Ali Bradley reported this at NewsNation in early July. The number of visas given could be 9 million or more unvetted people. They waived interviews and fingerprints. There is no way to know how many were terrorists or criminals. Clearly, Biden-Harris didn’t care. They are traitors.

The OIG report shows that between 2020 and 2023, the DoS granted approximately 7.1 million nonimmigrant visas without conducting in-person consular interviews. An undisclosed number had no fingerprints.

The Biden-Harris regime has allowed anyone to come in without scrutiny. We have no idea who is here. These visa travelers are, in addition to the illegals, pouring across the border or being flown in.