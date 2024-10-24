Harris’s Collapse In Her Own Words on Tape

Kamala Harris is at the inventing hoaxes stage of failure in her campaign of lies and no clear agenda. She doesn’t really answer questions and that should terrify people.

Will you continue building the border wall? Her answer: She is going to pass the Border Bill that enshrines illegal immigration of over 2 million a year.

Kamala, who has imported tens of millions of illegals into our communities, STILL won’t take a position on the border wall — which she has previously called “medieval” and a “vanity project.” (She doesn’t support a border wall OR border security) pic.twitter.com/QUNUlpmuDA — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

Harris plans to destroy our energy sector.

Harris-Biden broke our border ON PURPOSE with 94+ actions & won’t reverse course. Harris-Biden destroyed energy production ON PURPOSE & won’t reverse course. Harris-Biden pushed the bills that caused historic inflation ON PURPOSE & won’t reverse course. It’s time for CHANGE. pic.twitter.com/ORiw0tdr1s — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 24, 2024

She likes criminals. After she reads the ballot, she will let us know how she will punish drug crimes. This is the woman who didn’t want drug dealers punished until their third offense.

REPORTER: “Do California and other states need to punish drug and theft crimes more harshly?” KAMALA: “I have not yet voted.” pic.twitter.com/3Bt1WnERDZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024



Harris constantly calls grocers price gougers. Supermarkets work on a 1% profit margin.

Kamala: “I understand the need to work on lifting up the American people whether it be through the issue of grocery prices and bringing them down.” Why are the grocery prices so high, Kamala?? pic.twitter.com/FZxChZWlkq — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

She had a disastrous CNN town hall. Harris is a horror.

VOTER: Will American citizens pay for the benefits and subsidies of illegal aliens, and if so, how much money will be allocated? KAMALA: I used to be a prosecutor! pic.twitter.com/FKQFWxqU2v — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2024

WOW, this dumb bunny is bad news.

WOW! KAMALA HARRIS GETS DESTROYED by her own cheerleading network, CNN, on kamala now wanting to build the same wall, which she said Trump was racist for. Anderson Cooper found his balls for an hour and reverted back to a real journalist for one night only. GLORIOUS! pic.twitter.com/rH1HUoZXV9 — Mr. Cardinal Truth (@mrcardinaltruth) October 24, 2024

Why did they dump the mumbler for her?

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asks Kamala Harris specifics on her tax plan She says: “we can’t have this conversation … it’s a very complicated situation” pic.twitter.com/pkJGcaotoB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2024

She has no brain.

NEW: Kamala Harris has no clue what to say after CNN’s Anderson Cooper asks her to think of one mistake that she has learned from in her life. Cooper: Is there [a mistake] you can point to in your life that you have learned from? Harris: I mean, you know if you‘ve ever… pic.twitter.com/JUAcpG7yWC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2024

I’m not sure why Cooper did journalism last night, but he did.

NEW: CNN’s Anderson Cooper cuts off Kamala Harris after she went on a three-minute rant about what she would do about the economy. Cooper: But you have been Vice President for almost four years? Harris: Well there was a lot that was done but there is more to do Anderson, and… pic.twitter.com/Y9cJNxgp2O — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2024

Harris doesn’t know what she stands for, but we do. That border bill is a complete disaster.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper confronts Kamala Harris about raising her hand to support decriminalizing border crossings on the debate stage in 2019 She responds by saying she “never intended … America to have a border that is not secure” pic.twitter.com/EAmx3BIOCB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 24, 2024

