Haha! WaPo Hasn’t Endorsed Kamala Harris Yet

The Washington Post hasn’t endorsed Kamala Harris, at least not yet. Staffers believe Jeff Bezos is holding up the endorsement. Maybe she’s even too inept for WaPo, but that’s doubtful. Perhaps he’s convinced she will lose. The Editorial Board has already written the endorsement.

The NY Post:

Some insiders speculate the billionaire Amazon founder, who has not spoken publicly about the 2024 election, does not want to alienate Republican challenger Donald Trump as he gains momentum to recapture the White House next month, the Status newsletter reported Tuesday.

The newspaper’s editorial board is believed to have written its backing for the Democrat but has not gotten the go-ahead to publish it from Bezos and editor-in-chief Will Lewis, wrote former CNN media observer Oliver Darcy, who launched Status after leaving the network in August.

The WaPo staffers are perplexed over the Beltway broadsheet remaining mum given that 20 million voters have already sent in their ballots and Election Day is less than two weeks away, he added.

The NY Times, on the other hand, has their newspaper filled with Trump hit pieces. Trump has a lifetime of scandals, the people behind them are terrible, he’s going to eliminate income taxes [omg, we all love them so], and a rehashing of their anti-Trump nonendorsement. However, Taliban terrorist leader Sirajuddin Haqqani is a “figure of relative moderation” for the NY Times.

In the end, who cares? Do people really care about endorsements? It never did anything for me. They all have agendas.