Harvard Accused of Discrimination in the Name of Inclusion

“It falls afoul of our most basic civil rights principles, and those principles are that your race and your ethnicity should not be something to be used to harm you in life nor help you in life.” — Edward Blum, the president of Students for Fair Admissions

The Boston Globe first reported that Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, is taking down its prominent display of its past medical legends because too many are white men.

This elite institution is rewriting history and is blatantly biased against the white man in the interests of so-called diversity and inclusion.

Their idea of diversity and inclusion excludes Asians at times according to a new lawsuit.

Harvard University is currently being sued for discrimination against Asian-Americans. Asian-Americans consistently score higher in SATs, cumulative grade scores, and in extracurricular activities. It has led to them becoming an ever-increasing majority in America’s finest educational institutions.

THE STORY

Asian-American students are being discriminated against in the Harvard admission process, according to new records filed by Students for Fair Admissions. The group represents Asian applicants in a lawsuit against the Ivy League school.

Among the discoveries are that Asians were marked lower on traits like “positive personality” and being “widely respected,” things that Harvard itself found in a review that was never made public. They say the data was inaccurate and misleading.

It’s not just Harvard, as similar allegations of discrimination have been made at schools like Princeton and, historically, the University of California system.

THE LAW

The Supreme Court ruled in Bakke v. University of California (1978) that schools cannot establish a race quota for admissions. But race can be a factor in creating a more diverse campus. The case focused on affirmative action policies for black and Hispanic students.

Then, in the 2003 case Grutter v. Bollinger, the court added that race can be considered alongside “all factors that may contribute to student body diversity.”

The law narrowed even more in Fisher v. Texas in 2016. Justice Anthony Kennedy explained that race can only be a “factor of a factor of a factor.”

THE LAWSUIT

Students for Fair Admissions is alleging a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, presenting evidence that “an Asian-American male applicant with a 25 percent chance of admission would have a 35 percent chance if he was white, a 75 percent if he were Hispanic and a 95 percent chance if he were black.”

Harvard argues that the data doesn’t tell the whole story. They say the admission process is more holistic and takes into account other intangible factors.

The Justice Department is also looking into racial discrimination at Harvard.